October 23 - 25: Cyclone 'Dana' to hit Odisha and West Bengal!

A depression has reportedly been formed over the Bay of Bengal, prompting speculations of a possible cyclone. Weather updates said it's now concentrated over the east-central Bay of Bengal.

The depression is 730 km from Paradip, 770 km from Bengal Island, and 740 km from Cape Pagzi of Bangladesh, the weather updates report from India Meteorological Department has confirmed.

The weather experts predict the depression will make a cyclone by tomorrow, which may cause heavy rain and strong gusts of winds in the coastal districts. There is a high chance that there will be heavy rains in the coastal states from October 23 - 25.

People of Odisha, West Bengal, and Bangladesh are requested to maintain vigilance and take further precautions. The Meteorological Department is going to monitor the situation and update the cyclone track with further information.

Also read October 23 - October 25: Holidays for schools in Odisha due to Cyclone Dana!