NTR Shines Shirtless for 20 Minutes in War 2 – Mass Action with Hrithik Roshan!

Brace yourselves, NTR fans! Jr. NTR is all set to raise the heat in Bollywood's most awaited action spectacle, War 2. According to inside sources, NTR will be seen on screen for about 20 minutes, delivering jaw-dropping, shirtless action sequences that showcase his ripped six-pack physique. These high-voltage scenes are expected to be a major highlight of the film and are being shot with international standards of action choreography.

NTR has already wrapped up several intense action blocks in India, where his dedication to fitness and transformation has stunned the crew. The next phase of the shoot will take place in exotic international locations, where even more crucial sequences will be filmed, especially ones involving NTR’s character in shirtless combat scenes.

Slated for a grand release on August 14th, 2025, War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, and continues the legacy of the YRF Spy Universe. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and backed by Yash Raj Films, the movie stars Hrithik Roshan in the lead. With the inclusion of Jr. NTR, the excitement has shot through the roof—especially among Telugu cinema fans who are thrilled to see their star in such a powerful pan-India avatar.

Sources say that the promotional campaign will also heavily feature NTR’s sculpted body and action look. The star has already completed sleek photo shoots with the team in London and Dubai, capturing his transformation in never-before-seen visuals.

With Hrithik’s charisma and NTR’s mass screen presence, War 2 is not just another sequel—it’s a cinematic storm waiting to explode in theatres this Independence Day weekend.