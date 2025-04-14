Aryan Raajput joins ‘Kumkum Bhagya’: The show has been a household favorite

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) As “Kumkum Bhagya” has recently taken a generational leap, actor Aryan Raajput is honoured to join the cast and said that the show has been a household favorite.

Aryan said, “I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of such an iconic show like Kumkum Bhagya. The show has been a household favorite and stepping into its world is an incredible honor.

He will be seen playing Mayank, a close friend of Akshay Dev Bindra’s character Raunak, who has come to India to attend his friend’s wedding, but his entry into the show is set to bring new dynamics to the storyline.

A mysterious yet endearing personality, Mayank adds a fresh dynamic as he plays cupid between Raunak and Prarthana, subtly guiding Raunak toward realizing his love for Prarthana while carrying secrets of his own.

Aryan added: “My character, Mayank, brings a fresh energy and a new perspective to the story, and I can’t wait for viewers to see how his journey unfolds. He is charming yet unpredictable, which makes playing him even more exciting.”

Talking about the cast, he said: “Working with talented actors like Akshay and Pranali has been an amazing experience so far. The camaraderie on set is fantastic, and the entire team has been so welcoming. I truly believe that this new phase of Kumkum Bhagya is going to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. So, stay tuned because Mayank is here to intensify the show’s gripping plot.”

“Kumkum Bhagya” airs on Zee TV.

“Kumkum Bhagya” is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. It first premiered in April 2014 on Zee TV and digitally streams on ZEE5. It formerly featured Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Mugdha Chaphekar, Krishna Kaul, Rachi Sharma and Abrar Qazi.

From February 2025, it stars Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra as the fourth-generation leads. One of the longest running Indian television soap opera, the concept of the show was originally based on Jane Austen's novel Sense and Sensibility.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.