IPL 2025: Bumrah equals Malinga’s record of most wickets for Mumbai Indians

Hyderabad, April 23 (IANS) Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah continues to etch his name into the Indian Premier League (IPL) history books.

In match number 41 of the ongoing IPL 2025 season, played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Bumrah reached yet another remarkable milestone, equalling Lasith Malinga’s long-standing record for the most wickets taken for the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Bumrah, who has been the backbone of MI’s bowling attack for nearly a decade, achieved the feat with the final delivery of his spell against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), when he dismissed the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen. The wicket was his only scalp in the game, but it proved historic — it took Bumrah to 170 wickets for Mumbai Indians, the same number as the Sri Lankan legend Malinga, who had held the record since 2019.

The match marked Bumrah’s 138th IPL appearance for MI, compared to Malinga’s 122. With MI opting for a rotation policy with their bowlers this season, Bumrah has been used strategically in key moments, and his consistency continues to pay off.

Following Bumrah and Malinga, Harbhajan Singh ranks third in MI’s all-time wicket-takers list with 127 scalps, while Mitchell McClenaghan (71) and Kieron Pollard (69) round out the top five.

Bumrah’s tally also sees him rise to the eighth position in the list of highest wicket-takers in IPL history. He now sits among elite company in the tournament’s rich legacy of bowlers. The chart is currently led by Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal, who has 214 wickets to his name. Piyush Chawla (192) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (189) are in second and third place, respectively.

