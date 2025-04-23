Kalyan Chaubey sends his deepest condolences to Pahalgam attack victims on behalf of football fraternity

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) The President of the All-India Football Federation (AIFF), Kalyan Chaubey, has sent his deepest condolences to the victims of the ‘heinous terrorist attack’ on tourists in Pahalgam on Tuesday. The attack occurred in the serene Baisaran Valley, a scenic meadow approximately six kilometres from the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists and locals, resulting in 26 fatalities and injuries to many others.

“On behalf of the entire Indian football fraternity, we express our deepest condolences on the tragic loss of lives in the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam,” read the statement by the AIFF President.

A minute’s silence was observed before the Kalinga Super Cup 2025 Round of 16 match between Bengaluru FC and Inter Kashi, which the latter went on to win on penalties, at the Kalinga Stadium, in Bhubaneswar, in remembrance of the victims. Both teams wore black armbands in mourning.

India’s football governing body also expressed its thoughts on the attack and ‘hoped the spirit of togetherness will prevail over violence.’

“The All-India Football Federation (AIFF) expressed condolences to the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. This senseless act of violence has taken away innocent lives and left families and communities shattered. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims during this heartbreaking time.

"Football has always been a force that unites, inspires, and heals. In these trying times, we hope that the spirit of togetherness and resilience will prevail over hatred and violence,” read the statement by the AIFF.

Among those also expressing support was Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri, who described the tragic attack as a ‘cowardly act of terror.’ "Saddened at the news coming out of Pahalgam. Words fall short. My thoughts are with the families of all those affected by what is a cowardly act of terror,” read the post by Chhetri.

