PGTI Players Championship: Trishul Chinnappa shoots top-notch 64 for second-round lead

Nuh (Haryana), April 23 (IANS) Trishul Chinnappa of Bengaluru struck a top-notch second-round score of eight-under 64 to move into a two-shot lead at a total of eight-under 136 in the INR 60 lakh PGTI Players Championship, a 54-hole event, being played at the Classic Golf & Country Club in Nuh, Haryana.

Trishul (72-64), searching for his maiden professional title, climbed 25 spots from his overnight tied 26th place as a result of his outstanding effort on Wednesday.

Lucknow’s Sanjeev Kumar (69-69) was placed second at six-under 138 while Chandigarh’s Ranjit Singh (70-69) and Bangladesh golfer Md Siddikur Rahman (70-69), an international winner and seven-time winner on the PGTI, were a further shot back in tied third place.

The cut at the tournament featuring a field of 90 players was declared at three-over 147. In all, 52 professionals made the cut ahead of the third and final round. The PGTI Players Championship is the top-level event on the tour, with many top players in contention.

Trishul Chinnappa had an incredible run of six consecutive birdies on the front nine. On the back nine, his card featured three birdies and a bogey. Sanjeev Kumar’s second-round effort featured four birdies and a bogey and helped him climb one spot from his overnight tied third position. Like leader Trishul Chinnappa, Sanjeev too is in search of his first pro title.

Last week, Gurugram’s Tapendra Ghai hung on to his lead with a tenacious even-par 70 on the final day to end his long wait for a second title at the INR 1 crore Calance Open 2025 played at the Qutab Golf Course in New Delhi.

The 29-year-old Ghai (64-67-62-70), the overnight leader by four shots, who won his only previous title on the PGTI in 2018, signed off for the week with a total of 17-under 263 to prevail by one shot. His steady last round featured three birdies and three bogeys.

