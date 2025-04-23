CM Nayab Saini inspects Haryana's first 'Complete Streets' project in Gurugram

Gurugram, April 23 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inspected Haryana’s first ‘Complete Streets’ initiative, walking through the site in Udyog Vihar Sector-18, Gurugram on Wednesday.

He remarked that the 'Complete Streets' concept reflects the state government's commitment that every section, be it child, elderly, woman or Divyang, should get the right to walk safely and with dignity.

He said that the government’s focus is not limited to infrastructure development, but extends to human well-being. “Walking, cycling, or taking the bus in Gurugram will no longer be just a necessity -- it will be a pleasant experience,” he said. The CM highlighted that this project demonstrates the transformative potential of collaboration among the government, private sector, and civil society. The 'Complete Streets' model, he added, will serve as an example not only for Haryana but for the entire country.

The project has been implemented along Sanath Road and Gali No. 7 in Udyog Vihar, covering a stretch of 2.4 kilometres with a width of 30 metres. This road connects Old Delhi Road to the Airtel office on NH 48. The total project cost was approximately Rs 23 crore, jointly funded by GMDA, MCG, DHBVN, and the Raahgiri Foundation. Private partners such as Nagarro, Maruti Suzuki, and Safexpress also contributed, setting a remarkable precedent for public-private partnerships.

Key features of the project include wide and shaded footpaths for pedestrians, a safe track for cyclists, bioswales for rainwater harvesting, and the preservation of 700 mature trees. In addition, over 20,000 flowering plants have been planted. To ensure safety, four trained street marshals have been deployed around the clock. This model is set to become an inspiration for cities across Haryana and the rest of India.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister Rao Narbir Singh, who accompanied the CM, emphasised the importance of avoiding polythene use and encouraged people to carry reusable bags while shopping. He highlighted that tree plantation is a powerful and positive step, not only does it help purify the environment, but it also lays the foundation for a healthier future for coming generations.

He suggested that planting a tree in place of giving traditional gifts on birthdays, wedding anniversaries, or other special occasions and encouraging others to do the same can be a meaningful and impactful initiative.

Chief Executive Officer, GMDA, Shyamal Misra said that the Sanath Road now stands as a shining example of how well-designed and sustainably developed road infrastructure can transform a simple transit corridor into a thriving area.

"The Road is a Model Street for Gurugram and the Authority, in partnership with other stakeholders in the Govt and private sector, will replicate similar such best practices for further creating environmentally and pedestrian-friendly paths to enhance the city’s infrastructure landscape and for the benefit of the public at large," he said.

Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma, GMDA CEO Shyamal Mishra, Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar, Police Commissioner Vikas Arora, Municipal Corporation Gurugram Commissioner Ashok Garg, BJP District President Sarvpriya Tyagi, representatives of companies participating in the project, among others, were also present at the event.

