Sobhita Dhulipala Returns to Work After Marriage!

Sobhita Dhulipala has been making headlines ever since her marriage to Naga Chaitanya Akkineni. After taking a brief break, the actress is now back in action, having signed an investigative thriller. The film’s shoot recently commenced in Hyderabad, and a few leaked pictures from the sets have been making rounds on social media.

In the upcoming film, Sobhita is seen donning a black and brown cotton suit, hinting at an intriguing character. Currently untitled, the project is in its production stage and marks her first film after marriage. The storyline reportedly revolves around Sobhita’s character, and she will be seen sharing screen space with Vishwadev Rachakonda of 35 fame.

Despite her impressive performance in Goodachari, Sobhita is yet to make a significant mark in Telugu cinema. However, she is now carefully shaping her career by choosing diverse and challenging roles. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya’s recent success with Thandel has boosted the confidence of the Akkineni family. If Sobhita delivers a hit with this project, it could open doors for her into the next league of stardom.

As of now, details regarding the film’s cast and crew remain under wraps. More updates on the project are expected soon. Stay tuned for further announcements.