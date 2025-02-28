March 1 Holiday or not?

As the country gears up for another month, many are wondering if March 1 will be a holiday. While some states will observe a holiday tomorrow, others will not.

States Having Holiday Tomorrow

Himachal Pradesh: The state is already having winter holidays, so March 1 will be a holiday for schools.

Jammu and Kashmir: The school winter holidays in Jammu and Kashmir have been prolonged until March 15.

Ladakh: Just like Jammu and Kashmir, winter holidays for schools in Ladakh have also been extended up to March 15.

No Holiday in These States

Uttar Pradesh: As the Mahakumbh Mela is ending, schools in Uttar Pradesh have resumed classes and will operate as usual tomorrow.

Telangana: There are no holidays announced for Telangana tomorrow.

Andhra Pradesh: Likewise, Andhra Pradesh will not be having any holiday tomorrow.

No Bank Holiday Tomorrow

It's also interesting to mention that tomorrow, which is the first Saturday of March, is not a bank holiday. Banks will operate normally but with shorter working hours.

Other States Having Holidays Tomorrow

Punjab: A few schools in Punjab might celebrate a holiday tomorrow because of the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, but it is not a state holiday.

Chandigarh: The city is also likely to see a holiday tomorrow on account of the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh.

These holidays are subject to change and may not be observed by all institutions or offices. It's always best to confirm with your local authorities or institution.

