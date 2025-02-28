March 1 Holiday for Tamil Nadu Schools?

There is increasing speculation among students, parents, and teachers in Tamil Nadu regarding a holiday on March 1 owing to the poor weather conditions in the state.

Heavy rain is forecast in areas of south Tamil Nadu on Friday and Saturday, and southern districts are likely to get moderate to heavy rain and the delta region could expect light to moderate showers.

Whereas Chennai would have to deal with drizzles or overcast skies only, places like Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Madurai would witness rains through March 1.

That said, until now, there is no official word from the state government or education department regarding a holiday for schools in Tamil Nadu on March 1.

Students, parents, and teachers are requested to confirm with their respective schools and education departments for any new information on March 1 holiday. We will also update you if there are any new developments.

Will Schools be Closed on March 1?

Although the weather forecast indicates that heavy rains are expected to persist up to March 1, it is not known if schools in Tamil Nadu will be closed on that day.

In the past, schools in Tamil Nadu have been closed due to heavy rains and flooding. However, the decision to declare a holiday is typically taken by the state government or the education department.

We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on whether schools in Tamil Nadu will remain closed on March 1 due to the inclement weather conditions.

