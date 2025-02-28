Ramadan 2025: When Does Ramadan Start in India, UAE, Saudi Arabia?

The Islamic sacred month of Ramadan is near, and Muslims globally are waiting anxiously for its onset. As per the Islamic lunar calendar, Ramadan in 2025 will start on the night of February 28, Friday, subject to the visibility of the crescent moon after 6:00 PM.

Tentative Dates and Moon Sighting

Nevertheless, it is important to indicate that this date pertains to the provisional one and may be revised on the basis of astronomical observations and the classical observation of the moon. If the moon is visible on February 28, fasting in Saudi Arabia and the UAE will start on March 1. In case the moon is not visible, Ramadan will start on March 2.

Ramadan Dates in South Asian Countries

In countries like India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh in South Asia, moon sighting takes place a day behind. This would mean that Muslims in these nations would most likely begin fasting from March 1 or March 2, as the moon sighting determines it.

The Significance of Ramadan

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, known as the Hijri, and it is regarded as one of the holiest months. During Ramadan, Muslims observe fasting from sunrise to sunset, referred to as Roza, and also perform several acts of worship and charity.

Eid al-Fitr: The Festival to Mark the End of Ramadan

The end of Ramadan is also celebrated with an event known as Eid al-Fitr, or the Festival of Breaking the Fast. This holiday is one of Islam's two major celebrations and is expected to occur on March 30 or 31, 2025.

Preparing for Ramadan

As Muslims look forward to the coming of Ramadan, they are reminded of self-reflection, mercy, and kindness. The blessed month provides a special opportunity for spiritual rejuvenation, development, and rekindling of one's bond with Allah.

With the start date of Ramadan looming, Muslims are encouraged to remain current with the most recent moon sighting announcements and updates from their nearest mosques and Islamic centers.

Also read: School Holiday Controversy: KMC Faces Backlash Over Biswakarma Puja Holiday Cut