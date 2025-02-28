Sonakshi Sinha Converts to Islam After Marrying Zaheer Iqbal? Here’s the Truth

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha recently opened up about her interfaith marriage with Zaheer Iqbal, putting to rest speculation about religious conversions. The couple, who tied the knot in July 2024, had sparked discussions due to their differing religious backgrounds. However, Sonakshi has now clarified that religion has never been a topic of concern between them.

‘Religion Was Never a Factor,’ Says Sonakshi

In a recent interview with Hauterrfly, Sonakshi addressed questions regarding her religious beliefs post-marriage. She stated, “Religion was never a factor for us. We are two people in love who wanted to get married, and that’s exactly what we did. He isn’t imposing his religion on me, and I’m not imposing mine on him. We never even discussed religion—it’s just not something we sit and talk about.”

Sonakshi further emphasized mutual respect in their relationship, adding, “Instead, we appreciate and understand each other’s cultures. His family has their traditions, and I have mine. I respect their culture, just as they respect me and my family. That’s how it should be.”

Zaheer Iqbal’s Father Confirms Sonakshi’s Decision

Zaheer Iqbal’s father, Iqbal Ratanasi, also confirmed that Sonakshi has not converted to Islam and will not be doing so. Speaking to the Free Press Journal, he explained, “Sonakshi will not convert to Islam after the marriage. The wedding was a civil ceremony, without any Muslim or Hindu rituals.” He reiterated that the marriage was purely based on love, adding, “She is not converting, and that is certain. Theirs is a union of hearts, and religion has no role to play whatsoever.”

Wedding Under the Special Marriage Act

Sonakshi and Zaheer registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act of 1954, ensuring a secular and legal union. The intimate ceremony was held at Zaheer’s residence on Carter Road, Bandra, followed by a grand reception for friends and family.

Their wedding has set an example of love beyond religious boundaries, highlighting the importance of respect and understanding in relationships. With Sonakshi’s recent statements, she hopes to put an end to unnecessary speculation and focus on what truly matters—their bond.