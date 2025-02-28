School Holiday Controversy: KMC Faces Backlash Over Biswakarma Puja Holiday Cut

Kolkata: The Chief Manager (Education) of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Siddhartha Sankar Dhara, has been issued a showcause notice after controversy erupted over the cancellation of Biswakarma Puja holiday on September 17, 2025, for Hindi-medium KMC primary (KMCP) schools. The holiday was reportedly adjusted to extend the Eid ul Fitr break from March 31 to April 1, drawing criticism from the West Bengal BJP.

A notice signed by Dhara stated, “There will be no holiday for Biswakarma Puja on September 17, 2025, as one day from its allocated holiday has been adjusted to extend the Eid ul Fitr holiday.” However, the KMC swiftly withdrew this notice, stating that it was issued without approval from the competent authority.

In an official statement, the KMC clarified, “A memorandum regarding the holiday list for Hindi Medium KMCP Schools was issued without obtaining any concurrence from the competent authority of the KMC. The original memorandum stands cancelled as it was issued without permission. The matter has been taken seriously, and necessary action is being initiated against the officer responsible for this lapse. A revised and accurate order will be issued in due course, maintaining the State Government’s Holiday List as per norms. We request everyone to refrain from speculation or spreading misinformation.”

Sandipan Saha, Minister-in-Charge for education at the KMC, addressed the media, stating, “Siddhartha Sankar Dhara has been showcaused. He does not have any jurisdiction to issue such a circular. The moment it came to our knowledge, we cancelled it. This is a very serious issue, and necessary disciplinary action will be taken. The question is, what were his intentions?”

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim also expressed concern, saying, “Our holidays are decided according to the government calendar. I have instructed the Municipal Commissioner to inquire why such a notice was issued. It appears to be an attempt to instigate communal issues. However, West Bengal stands for peace and harmony, where all religious occasions are celebrated.”

The controversy took a political turn, with Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Suvendu Adhikari criticizing the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government. “Let them give four days of holiday for Eid, no problem. But why cancel the holiday for Biswakarma Puja? Why do they always attack Hindus?” he questioned.

The KMC has assured that a revised holiday list will be released soon, aligning with state government norms.