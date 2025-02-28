Bank Holidays in March 2025: RBI announces 14 Holidays

March is just around the corner, and with it comes a slew of bank holidays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of bank holidays for the month, and we've got the details for you.

Total Bank Holidays in March: 14 Days

Aside from the usual closure on second and fourth Saturdays as well as on all Sundays, banks will close on certain days during public holidays, regional holidays, and celebrations. Here are the details:

Second and Fourth Saturdays: March 8 and March 22

Sundays: March 2, March 9, March 16, March 23, and March 30

State-Specific and Regional Holidays

Certain holidays only occur in specified states or areas:

Chapchar Kut: March 7 (Mizoram)

Holika Dahan and Attukal Pongala: 13 March (Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, and Kerala)

Holi: 14 March (all states, except Tripura, Odisha, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Kerala, and Nagaland)

Holi in some states: 15 March (Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Imphal, and Patna)

Bihar Diwas: 22 March (Bihar)

Shab-e-Qadr: 27 March (Jammu)

Jumat-ul-Vida: 28 March (Jammu and Kashmir)

Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr): 31 March (all states, except Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh)

Plan Your Bank-Related Work Accordingly

Whereas bank branches would remain shut on these days, UPI and online banking will run as normal. Ensure to arrange your finance and bank-related tasks accordingly to be without any discomfort.

