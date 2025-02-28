Giriraj Singh’s ‘Pvt Ltd firm’ jibe at Tejashwi over speculated entry of Nitish’s son in politics

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday taunted RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over his claims of BJP trying to stymie the entry of Nitish Kumar’s son into politics and advised him to focus on himself and also work towards removing the ‘Private Limited Company’ tag that the RJD has earned under Lalu Yadav’s rule.

Dismissing Tejashwi’s allegations that the BJP was trying to prevent Nishant’s entry into politics, Giriraj Singh defended Nitish Kumar’s track record, contrasting it with RJD’s legacy of dynastic politics.

"Everyone has the right to enter politics. The Constitution does not prohibit anyone. But Tejashwi Yadav, who has turned RJD into a family-run party, should introspect. Lalu Yadav never let leadership go beyond his own family."

"In contrast, Nitish Kumar has been in power for nearly 20 years and never pushed his son into politics. As Chief Minister, he could have easily sent him to Rajya Sabha, made him contest MLA or MP elections, but he never promoted family rule. Unlike Lalu Ji, he never nurtured dynastic politics. That’s why Tejashwi is needlessly worried. He should focus on himself. After all, his party is nothing but ‘Lalu Ji Private Limited Company’," Singh said in a sharp retort.

Earlier on Thursday, Tejashwi Yadav alleged that the BJP, with support from JD(U), was conspiring to keep Nishant Kumar away from politics. He claimed that Nishant, despite political differences with his father, had the potential to rescue JD(U) from its current struggles.

"Nishant has been like family, despite our political differences with his father, who has been cutting a sorry figure of late. Of course, the party may be saved from extinction if he comes forward. Therefore, many in the BJP, with help from the Sanghis (JD-U), are engaged in a conspiracy to prevent his entry," Tejashwi alleged.

Meanwhile, Giriraj Singh also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent blog on the Maha Kumbh, calling it a reflection of India's deep cultural and spiritual unity.

"The entire world and the country witnessed the vision of our Prime Minister reflected in the Maha Kumbh. You must have seen how crores of devotees participated. As per some estimates, nearly 70 crore people attended phase by phase, with around two crore taking a holy dip at a time. Despite such massive gatherings, there was no filth, no mismanagement. The arrangements were impeccable. The Maha Kumbh became a symbol of India’s cultural unity, leaving the entire world amazed," Singh said.

