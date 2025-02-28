Manjari Fadnnis opens up about her Indian classical music training

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Actress Manjari Fadnnis revealed that she has resumed her Indian classical music training.

The actress, who officially began her music journey last year, told IANS, “It's been going good! Restarted with my Indian Classical Music Training on 2nd Jan with my music teacher Sucheta Bhattacharjee. I am really excited about my journey in music that I officially began last year and have lots of plans around it.”

“So working on that… While my Film Pune Highway is close to its release... Just waiting on the dates to be officially announced. Besides that, spend a beautiful time at Goa with Family & a very close friend. So, in all its been a wholesome beginning to this year, she added.

In addition to her acting projects, Fadnnis also mentioned her musical pursuits, revealing that a single titled "Titli Ki Aawargi," composed by her dear friend Gourav Dasgupta, is set to be released soon, along with a few other singles.

Manjari also spoke about her recent photoshoot in red sari and revealed the concept behind it. “I’d like to give credit to M. Fahim. It was his idea! He’s a dear friend and an excellent photographer. Fahim wanted to create something completely unique, something no one has seen me in before. He envisioned a concept involving Fire, Water, and Rain—capturing me in a personal, introspective moment, just enjoying nature, completely uninhibited and with no makeup.”

She went on to mention, “I had never done anything like this before, and it was a perfect opportunity to explore new sides of me. I’ve always wanted to refresh perspectives about myself and break the stereotypes people might have formed. That’s when M. Fahim came up with his brilliant idea. We were both thrilled by the response we received. It was honestly overwhelming and went way beyond our expectations. I’m so glad people received it so well, and I’m truly grateful for all the love and appreciation!”

Work-wise, Manjari was mostly recently seen in the riveting thriller series 'The Freelancer' created and written by Neeraj Pandey. The show also stars Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher, Kashmira Pardeshi, and Navneet Malik.

