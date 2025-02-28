Anurag Kashyap opens up about challenges of portraying a fearless cop in 'Dacoit - Ek Prem Katha'

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has opened up about the challenges he faced while playing the role of a fearless cop in his upcoming film "Dacoit - Ek Prem Katha."

The director and actor shared that stepping into such a dynamic and intense role pushed him to explore new acting territory. Speaking about joining the film, Anurag expressed, “Playing a police officer who is an Ayyappa devotee is both fun and challenging. The conundrums of duty versus dharma and going about doing his job with a dry sense of humor is fantastic. I am truly looking forward to playing this character in two languages, shooting in Hindi as well as in Telugu. To get the same impact in both languages is the challenging part, something I am thoroughly enjoying.”

“Dacoit,” the pan-India action drama, also stars Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. In the action drama, Kashyap will be seen portraying a fearless inspector who is a staunch Ayyappa devotee with no tolerance for corruption.

“Dacoit” traces the journey of an angry convict determined to seek revenge on his ex-girlfriend, who betrayed him. As he crafts a perilous plan to trap her, the story evolves into an emotionally intense tale of love, betrayal, and vengeance.

Directed by Shaneil Deo in his directorial debut, the project is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios.

The film is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, with a story and screenplay jointly crafted by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo. Filming is currently taking place in Hyderabad, with an extensive shooting schedule set to follow in Maharashtra.

Anurag Kashyap is also set to present the Hindi version of the Malayalam thriller “Footage,” starring Manju Warrier. Talking about the same, the director said, “I saw the Malayalam version of ‘Footage’ and it stayed with me. It’s exciting to see young filmmakers from the Malayalam film industry not restricting themselves to a genre, style, or technique but breaking stereotypes to find new ways of telling stories.”

