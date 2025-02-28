PSL 2025: Islamabad United to take on Lahore Qalandars in opener on April 11

Lahore, Feb 28 (IANS) The Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 will begin from April 11 with defending champions Islamabad United taking on two-time champions Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The six-team tournament will see 34 matches from April 11 to May 18, with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium set to host 13 matches, including two eliminators and the final on May 18.

Also, the upcoming edition will feature an exhibition match, which will be played on April 8 in Peshawar. The teams of the match will be confirmed in due course.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including Qualifier 1 on May 13. Karachi’s National Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will host five matches each. The tournament will also feature three double-headers, with two matches on weekends (Saturday) and one on a national holiday (Labour Day).

Karachi Kings, the winners of the league’s fifth edition, will begin their campaign on April 12 in their own backyard against runners-up of the last edition, Multan Sultans.

Multan Sultans, the winners of the sixth edition, will face Lahore Qalandars on April 22 – the first PSL 2025 match hosted by Multan Cricket Stadium.

The newly constructed Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will welcome the tenth edition of the PSL on April 24 with the home side Qalandars, winners of the seventh and eighth editions, taking on Peshawar Zalmi.

Peshawar Zalmi, champions of the PSL 2017 will play their five matches at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, while the winners of the fourth edition, Quetta Gladiators will play five matches at the Gaddafi Stadium.

PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer said, "Over the past decade, the PSL has grown into a globally recognised tournament, showcasing the best of Pakistan’s cricketing talent.

“The fans in this year’s tournament will not only see high-profile international cricketers but will also witness 34 high-octane matches across four major cities - Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi.

“As part of our commitment to expanding the reach of the PSL, we are delighted to host an exhibition match in Peshawar before the start of the tournament, which is a significant step in bringing top-tier cricket to Peshawar, a city with a deep-rooted love for the game."

