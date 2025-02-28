CM Mann commits to make Punjab drug-free in three months

Chandigarh, Feb 28 (IANS) Announcing a crusade against the drug menace, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday asked Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police to make Punjab drug free in three months.

He said the government would set up special courts to ensure speedy trial of drugs cases and ensure conviction of the culprits.

Taking part in deliberations at a meeting with the top police officers, CM Bhagwant Mann said, “This is a historic moment as the Punjab government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against drugs and is launching a crusade against this menace.”

CM Mann said Punjab Police has a long and glorious history of tackling hostile law and order situations, and expressed hope that the police force would uphold its glorious tradition and make the state completely drug-free, with the active support and cooperation of the public.

CM Mann said there is no dearth of funds and assured full support and cooperation to the police and the civil administration for this cause.

He said preventive measures should be taken in schools and colleges so that the youth of Punjab doesn’t fell prey to the scourge of drugs.

CM Mann said the supply line of drugs should be snapped and those selling the drugs should be put behind bars.

CM Mann said the government will also ensure that the drug peddlers and their families do not get any sort of subsidy in terms of free power, water or healthcare so that this factor acts as a deterrent for criminals.

CM Mann said all the necessary formalities regarding it would be finalised soon, adding if any further amendment in the NDPS Act will be required to ensure exemplary action against drug peddlers, it would be flagged up with the Union government.

He said the war against drugs should be transformed into a mass and social campaign for which the officers must plan big.

Citing the example of Narangwal village where the illegal property of a drug smuggler was razed on Thursday, Mann said a library would be constructed over the ‘shamlat (common)’ land where the house was razed.

CM Mann said the war against drug has to be won by planning and execution at the micro level, for which the officers have to play a proactive role.

The Chief Minister said that within three months there should be no availability of drugs in Punjab and after a month evaluation of each SSP will be made regarding the progress in the anti-drug programme in the district.

