Mahesh Babu’s Rugged New Look for SSMB29 Goes Viral

A video of Mahesh Babu’s new look has gone viral on social media, creating a buzz among his fans. In the video, Mahesh sports long, curly hair, giving him a rugged and intense appearance, unlike his usual polished and clean style. He is seen dressed casually in a t-shirt and shorts, in what appears to be a gym setting. This dramatic change hints that he is preparing for his role in SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli.

Fans have reacted enthusiastically, with some even comparing him to a lost nomad. Meanwhile, the second shooting schedule for SSMB29 is underway at the Aluminium Factory in Hyderabad. SS Rajamouli is filming important sequences with Mahesh, Priyanka Chopra, and other actors, but all plot details are being kept secret.

The second schedule is expected to wrap up soon, after which the team will head to an international location for the next phase of filming in March. Before leaving, Mahesh and Rajamouli are expected to address the media in Hyderabad.

SSMB29 is shaping up to be a grand cinematic adventure. With a massive budget of over 1000 crores, the film is set to be the most expensive Indian film to date. The film, being produced by KL Narayana, promises to be an ambitious, globe-trotting jungle adventure, with MM Keeravani composing the music for a truly spectacular experience.