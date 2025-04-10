Preity Zinta to Priyansh Arya: You are a shining example of how actions speak louder than words

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has heaped praise on Punjab Kings’ Priyansh Arya and said that she witnessed an explosive game of cricket, the roar of a legend and the birth of a bright star.

Priyansh Arya smashed a 39-ball century - the fourth fastest in IPL’s history at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. The match was between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings.

Preity took to her Instagram, where she shared a couple of pictures with Priyansh and wrote: “Last night was beyond special. We witnessed an explosive game of cricket, the roar of a legend and the birth of a bright Star!”

She added: “I met 24 year old Priyansh Arya with some of our other young players a couple of days ago. He was quiet, shy & unassuming & did not utter a word throughout the evening.”

Heaping praise on the cricketer, she said: “Last night I met him again during the PBKS vs CSK game at the Mullanpur cricket stadium. This time his talent spoke out aloud and his aggressive batting style stunned not just me but all of India, as he etched his name in the record books for a blistering 103 off 42 Balls.”

The actress said she is proud of him and added: “You are a shining example of how Actions speak louder than words. Keep smiling and shining and thank you for entertaining not just me but everyone that showed up to see the game… Here’s to many more memorable moments on and off the field. Ting !”

In just his fourth IPL innings, Arya's spectacular century signalled his arrival on the biggest stage in the T20 franchise leagues world.

Before joining the Punjab Kings (PBKS) camp for IPL 2025, Arya trained at Sanjay Bhardwaj of the Lal Bahadur Shastri Academy, residential academy, located in a jungle 20 kilometers away from the railway station in Bhopal.

