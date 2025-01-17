Anil Ravipudi Scores Fifth $1 Million Hit in the U.S. with Sankranthi Ki Vasthunnam

The dynamic duo of Venkatesh Daggubati and Anil Ravipudi has once again delivered a blockbuster with their latest film, Sankranthi Ki Vasthunnam. The film has shattered records at both the domestic and international box offices, setting two major milestones.

Impressive Box Office Performance

According to the latest reports, Sankranthi Ki Vasthunnam has grossed over ₹100 crore globally within just three days of its release, marking it as Venkatesh's fastest film to achieve this feat. The makers have announced that the film has raked in ₹106 crores, an impressive figure that showcases its immense popularity.

Milestone Achievement in the USA

In the United States, the film has crossed the $1 million mark, making it the fifth film by Anil Ravipudi to reach this milestone at the U.S. box office. The film’s family-friendly content has contributed significantly to its success, drawing large crowds from family audiences and establishing it as the top choice during the festive season.

Leading the Sankranthi Race

With other Sankranthi releases falling behind, Sankranthi Ki Vasthunnam has taken the lead, becoming the preferred film for families. This success brings a much-needed triumph for Venkatesh, especially after the underwhelming performance of last year’s Saindhav.

The overwhelming response from audiences both in India and overseas underscores the film's wide appeal and solidifies the winning combination of Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi at the box office.