Jasleen Royal shares BTS video of rehearsal ahead of her Coldplay opening act in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Music composer-singer Jasleen Royal, who is gearing up for her opening act for the British rock band Coldplay, was seen rehearsing with her team ahead of the big day.

Jasleen recently took to her Instagram, and shared a video in which she could be seen practicing with her team, and ensuring everything goes as planned before she takes to the stage in Mumbai on Saturday.

She wrote in the caption, “The caption of her Instagram reel read: One last jam before we take over the stage. Just 2 days to go #ColdplayMusicOfTheSpheres”.

The video also offers a behind-the-scenes look at the meticulous rehearsals, Jasleen brimming with energy, camaraderie fueling the show, and Jasleen and the band’s excitement that mirrors the anticipation and energy of the fans as they look forward to Jasleen’s set at the Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres tour concert.

Earlier, Jasleen had revealed her set-list for her opening act. She took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the songs she’ll be performing as the opening act for Coldplay’s India Tour.

Expressing her excitement, Jasleen teased her fans with a sneak peek of what promises to be an unforgettable experience.

The composer shared a picture of her setlist on Instagram. Captioning it with, "Any of your favorites missing?" she revealed an exciting lineup featuring her biggest hits like ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, ‘Ranjha’, ‘Assi Sajna’, and ‘Love You Zindagi’, while keeping two slots empty. With her soulful voice and electrifying stage presence, Jasleen is set to deliver a show-stopping opening act that will leave Coldplay's Indian audience in awe.

Coldplay is set to take the stage on January 18, 19, and 21 in Mumbai, the city of dreams, followed by electrifying concerts in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26.

Meanwhile, Jasleen’s hit single ‘Sahiba’ has been garnering a lot of positive response.

