First Single ‘Rama Rama’ from Chiranjeevi’s ‘Vishwambhara’ to release on April 12

Chennai, April 10 (IANS) The first single from director Vassishta’s eagerly awaited magnum opus, ‘Vishwambhara’, featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead, will release on April 12, its makers announced on Thursday.

The makers of the film have announced that the film’s first single titled ‘Rama Rama’ will be released on April 12. The song has been set to tune by Academy Award winner MM Keeravani.

A poster released by the makers to announce the first single’s release suggests that ‘Rama Rama’ will be a devotional number.

The image shows Chiranjeevi surrounded by children dressed as Hanuman, with a grand statue of Lord Ram in the background. Ramajogayya Sastry has penned the lyrics for the song.

Director Vassishta, who made an indelible mark with his blockbuster debut ‘Bimbisara’, has left no stone unturned into making Vishwambhara a grand spectacle. The director has already made it evident that he considers this film to be his most ambitious and prestigious project to date.

The film features a star-studded cast, with Trisha Krishnan and Ashika Ranganath taking on key roles. Kunal Kapoor plays a pivotal character in the film.

The film has cinematography by Chota K Naidu, while AS Prakash is the production designer. Editing for the film is by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao, and Santhosh Kamireddy, while dialogues in the film have been penned by Sai Madhav Burra. Sushmita Konidela has designed the costumes in the film.

Megastar Chiranjeevi's highly anticipated socio-fantasy entertainer, Vishwambhara, has been eagerly awaited ever since its makers released a teaser, which provided a glimpse into the mesmerizing world crafted for the film.

Directed by Vassishta, the film has been produced by Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod under the prestigious UV Creations banner.

