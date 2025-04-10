Indu Makkal Katchi slams BJP over silence on temple autonomy demand

Chennai, April 10 (IANS) The Indu Makkal Katchi (IMK), a right-wing political outfit based in Tamil Nadu and a long-time supporter of the BJP, has launched a sharp attack on the central government, accusing it of betraying Hindu interests by failing to support the demand for freeing temples from government control.

In a strongly worded statement, IMK founder-president Arjun Sampath expressed deep disappointment over the Centre’s stance in ongoing legal proceedings related to temple administration. He said the BJP had let down the Hindu community by not backing the constitutional right of Hindus to manage their temples independently.

Sampath recalled that over a decade ago, their spiritual mentor Thavathiru Dayananda Saraswathi Swamiji had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), seeking autonomy for Hindu temples. “This is not just a spiritual issue -- it is a constitutional one,” Sampath said, adding, “It concerns the fundamental rights of Hindus to manage their own places of worship.”

He alleged that for the past 12 years, the Centre has not only remained silent in court but has also echoed the positions taken by the governments of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. “This is nothing short of betrayal,” he charged.

While acknowledging the BJP’s role in fulfilling several key Hindutva promises -- such as the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, and the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) -- Sampath said these achievements cannot make up for the party’s silence on what he described as a "core ideological issue".

“The BJP must understand that temple autonomy is non-negotiable for us,” he asserted. “We are not a branch of the Sangh Parivar. We are independent followers of Swami Dayananda Saraswati. And if the situation demands, we are ready to oppose the BJP on this matter.”

Speaking to reporters, Sampath elaborated that while the IMK’s core beliefs align with much of the BJP’s ideological framework, the Centre’s lack of seriousness in addressing the temple autonomy issue is “deeply disappointing”.

He added that the IMK has formally communicated its concerns to the BJP and intends to escalate the matter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah through Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai.

“We remain hopeful that once our concerns are conveyed, the central leadership will act with the urgency and seriousness this issue demands,” Sampath said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.