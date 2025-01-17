Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Maata Vinaali Song Out, Watch Lyrical Video

The much-awaited first song of Hari Hara Veera Mallu's musical journey has been unveiled today with a mesmerizing lyrical video. The song begins with Pawan Kalyan in his element, delivering heartfelt lines in the Telangana dialect, with the hook line: "Vinaali, Veeramallu Maata Chebthe Vinaali." The track opens with captivating humming and energetic folk beats before transitioning into lyrics filled with soulful meaning. The song's core message revolves around the importance of listening to good words and the wisdom that comes from them. Each lyric offers valuable life lessons, encouraging listeners to embrace positivity and righteousness in life.

The visuals are set in a forest backdrop, featuring a group of Veeramallu's followers gathered around a wildfire. Pawan Kalyan's simple yet graceful dance moves are bound to become a sensation on social media. The tune, composed by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravaani, is both soulful and catchy, ensuring it stays on everyone's playlists. Adding to its charm is the passionate and heartfelt singing by none other than Powerstar Pawan Kalyan himself, which keeps listeners hooked from start to finish.

The first single is titled Maata Vinaali in Telugu, Kekkanum Guruve in Tamil, Kelkkanam Guruve in Malayalam, Maathu Kelayya in Kannada, and Baat Nirali in Hindi. Sung by Pawan Kalyan, the track is a powerful and enchanting melody. MM Keeravaani's brilliant composition is complemented by lyrics penned by Penchal Das (Telugu), P.A. Vijay (Tamil), Mankombu Gopalakrishnan (Malayalam), Aazad Varadaraj (Kannada), and Abbas Tyrewala (Hindi).

The movie is in its final stages of shooting and post-production, gearing up for a grand worldwide release on March 28, 2025.

About Hari Hara Veera Mallu:

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part-1: Sword vs Spirit is a high-budget period action drama set against the backdrop of the 17th century Mughal Empire and stars Pawan Kalyan in the titular role. The film also features a stellar cast including Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, and Nora Fatehi. Directed by Jyothi Krishna and Krish Jagarlamudi, the film is an epic tale of a legendary outlaw, Veera Mallu, who battles injustice and fights for the oppressed.