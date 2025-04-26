Sonakshi & Zaheer have a blast behind the scenes before their first ramp walk as a couple

Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal made a lot of heads turn as they walked the ramp as a couple for the first time during Bombay Times Fashion Week for Aynaa World.

Sonakshi used her YouTube channel to give us an insight into the behind-the-scenes fun before walking the ramp.

As Sonakshi is getting her hair done, Zaheer enters the room and says, "Kya sunhera waatavaran hain" (what a nice ambiance). To which, Sonakshi points out, "Sunhera means golden". Stressing that he knows what sunhera means, Zaheer replies, "that's why I married you because you are sunhera, Golden."

As Zaheer was getting his makeup done he cracked some jokes, entertaining everyone with his usual sense of humor.

Before Sonakshi wore her outfit, the team shot an elaborate video of it, which was also seen in the YouTube video on Sonakshi's channel.

From choosing her jewelry to taking fun digs at each other, to turning partners in crime to scar a member of their staff, Sonakshi and Zaheer most definitely enjoyed their time getting ready for the event.

The clip ends with Sonakshi and Zaheer having a fun banter about who got ready first.

Flaunting the showstopper outfit, Sonakshi was a sight for the sore eyes in a glamorous golden and beige lehenga set. The diva paired a golden blouse with a matching skirt that included floral detailing and golden embellishments, and a matching sheer dupatta that was worn like a cape.

Sonakshi's look was further enhanced with a diamond necklace, earrings, and ring. She tied her look with a glowy base, heavy blush and highlighter, contoured cheeks, mascara-coated lashes, winged liner, shimmery lids, and glossy nude lips.

Meanwhile, Zaheer accompanied Sonakshi in a matching three-piece sherwani set.

Sonakshi and Zaheer are always seen having a good time with one another. Their Instagram feed is also full of such fun banters between the two.

