'Prepared to give befitting reply to Pak-based terror groups as reiterated by PM Modi': Top BSF official

Jaisalmer, April 26 (IANS) After the Pahalgam terror attack, there are tensions emanating on the India-Pakistan border and the country is fully prepared to give a befitting reply to Pakistan and terrorists groups backed and sponsored by it, BSF Company Commander Akhilesh said.

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment made to the country on Thursday in Bihar's Madhubani, stating India will identify, trace and punish every terrorist and their backers as well as pursue them to the ends of the earth, the top BSF officer told IANS that he wants to convey to the countrymen that India is fully prepared to give a befitting reply to terrorists as said by the Prime Minister in his address to the country.

He also added: "The BSF is fully prepared and has increased its vigil across the border with Pakistan. Our preparations are complete, we are capable of responding, we have increased all our logistics, we have also increased manpower on the border, the atmosphere on the border is tense right now but we need an order from the higher headquarters."

The BSF soldiers are keeping an eye on every movement by the enemy nation Pakistan and its backed terror groups, he said.

The International Border between India and Pakistan in Rajasthan is more than 1,000 km long.

"In the 1971 war, Pakistan was defeated from the border with India in Rajasthan," the BSF officer added.

"After Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan is scared and knows that India will give a reply with full preparation, that is why there is a lot of commotion on the other side of the border. As a result of this Pakistan has increased the strength of its army."

"BSF, Intelligence and other central agencies along with BSF jawans are keeping a close watch on every move of the enemy nation."

BSF soldiers are keeping a vigil on the India-Pakistan International Border, he noted.

"While keeping vigil, the BSF soldiers said that we are ready to deal with any situation, including the terrorists who carried out the horrific incident in Pahalgam. Since then, there is anger not only among the people of the country but also within us (the security personnel). We will give a befitting reply to any action of the enemy."

The BSF Company Commander also noted: "There are many hideouts of terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad, Hafiz Saeed and ISIS on the India-Pakistan border adjacent to Rajasthan and across the border."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.