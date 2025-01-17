Ishwak Singh talks about fitness amid freezing cold, tight schedule

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Actor Ishwak Singh amidst shooting for “Paatal Lok 2” in the cold forests and hills paid attention to his fitness routine. He says it helped him connect with his character Ansari, who is all about focus and determination.

Reflecting on his experience, Ishwak said, “Discipline isn’t just about lifting weights or following a routine; it’s about showing up for yourself every single day, no matter the challenges.”

After long shoot days, he along with a few crew members, including the action team, would hit the gym every evening. On busier days, Ishwak found creative ways to stay active, like walking several kilometers to the set instead of taking the car, according to a statement.

“Whether it was freezing cold or a packed schedule, staying fit gave me the clarity and strength to push forward. It also helped me connect with Ansari, who is all about focus and determination,” he said.

Season 2 of ‘Paatal Lok’ is set in the northeastern state of Nagaland, and sees the lead character of Hathi Ram Chaudhary essayed by Jaideep Ahlawat teaming up with his ally Imran Ansari played by Ishwak to investigate the mysterious disappearance of a migrant worker tied to a perilous drug syndicate.

As the case deepens, he unravels a web of secrets, battling systemic corruption and powerful adversaries while confronting his own inner demons.

The investigation takes a toll on Hathi Ram’s personal relationships, testing his resilience. With the truth elusive and stakes higher than ever, Season 2 promises an intense, edge-of-the-seat experience. The show also stars Gul Panag, Tillotama Shome and Nagesh Kukunoor.

The second season of the show is set to drop on Prime Video on January 17.

Ishwak made his screen debut with a small role in Raanjhanaa in 2013. He expanded into films with brief roles in the 2015 films Aligarh and Tamasha and had a bigger role in the romantic drama Tum Bin II. He then played a supporting role opposite Sonam Kapoor in the comedy Veere Di Wedding.

