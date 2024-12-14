Watch Allu Arjun hugs son Ayaan after reaching home; Wife Sneha Emotional moments

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun was finally reunited with his loved ones on Saturday morning, after spending a night behind bars. The actor returned to his Hyderabad residence, where he was warmly welcomed by family members.

Within a minute of Allu Arjun stepping out of the car, his family would rush towards him to greet him. His wife Sneha Reddy was overcome with emotion as she embraced her husband. Their little boy Ayaan ran up to his father to be enveloped by him. The actor was spotted lifting his daughter Arha in his arms and embracing her.

Before leaving, Allu Arjun had been to his father's office and was there for a while. The actor had also posed for photographs for the numerous media persons present at the airport for his return.

Reunions can be a huge moment for people, especially the Allu Arjun family; they looked highly relieved that he was home. His fans were highly in shock and worry over his well-being when they got to see him reunited with his loved ones.

The report does not mention why Allu Arjun was arrested and then released. Nevertheless, it is evident that the actor is back home with his family, and this is a huge relief for his fans and loved ones.

