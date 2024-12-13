YS Jagan Condemns Allu Arjun's Arrest Amid Hyderabad Stampede Tragedy

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, has shared his thoughts on the recent events surrounding the arrest of actor Allu Arjun. Jagan emphasized that the tragic loss of a woman’s life in the stampede at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad is undeniably heartbreaking for the victim’s family. However, he pointed out that Allu Arjun had expressed his condolences and showed responsibility by offering support to the bereaved family.

Jagan further argued that holding the actor accountable for an incident in which he was not involved is unjust. He strongly criticized the decision to file criminal charges against Allu Arjun and arrest him, calling the move unacceptable. Jagan condemned the arrest, asserting that it was not warranted.

Interestingly, YCP Rajya Sabha MP Niranjan Reddy, who is also Jagan’s legal advisor, is representing Allu Arjun in his petition to quash the case and his plea for early bail. It is also worth noting that Allu Arjun had previously campaigned for YCP’s Silpa Ravi Reddy in Nandhyal, further highlighting the connection.

