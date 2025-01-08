Allu Arjun Will Bounce Back Soon, Niharika Konidela Shares Positive Update

Niharika Konidela achieved tremendous success as a producer with Committee Kurrollu last year. Now, she is venturing into acting with the movie Madraskaaran. As part of the promotional campaign for the film, Niharika is actively engaging with audiences in Tamil Nadu. During one such event in Chennai, she responded to questions about the tragic stampede incident at Sandhya theatre.

When asked about how Allu Arjun was coping with the aftermath of the incident, Niharika shared, "Allu Arjun is recovering now." She further expressed her thoughts on the tragic event, saying, "No one wants to see something negative happen to anyone. What transpired in that incident is far more significant. A life was lost, and that is the greatest tragedy. We all live with the hope of seeing another day, but unfortunately, someone lost their life, and that weighs heavily on me."

During the interview, Niharika also spoke fondly about her relationship with her sibling, Ram Charan. She admitted that she often teases him, but he never responds in kind, revealing the playful bond they share.

On December 4th, a stampede occurred during the Pushpa 2 premiere at Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad, tragically claiming the life of a woman named Revathi, while her son suffered serious injuries. Thankfully, the child is recovering, and Allu Arjun paid a visit to the hospital the previous day to offer his condolences to the family.

