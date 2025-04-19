What is Type 5 Diabetes? Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment Options

After years of disregard and misdiagnosis, a specific type of diabetes called Type 5 diabetes has at last been officially recognized by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF). This type of diabetes is experienced by lean and undernourished adolescents and young adults in low- and middle-income nations, especially in Asia and Africa.

What is Type 5 Diabetes?

Type 5 diabetes is a diabetogenic effect of malnutrition that results in abnormally functioning pancreatic beta cells and inadequate release of insulin. In contrast to Type 2 diabetes, wherein the primary dysfunction is insulin resistance, Type 5 diabetes results from a tremendous decline in the secretion of insulin. Type 5 diabetes was documented in multiple nations, among which are India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Uganda, Ethiopia, Rwanda, and Korea.

Causes and Markers

The major cause of Type 5 diabetes is malnutrition, and its onset is during pregnancy. When a baby does not get proper nutrition during fetal growth, it may predispose them to diabetes at a later age. Characteristics of Type 5 diabetes are abnormally low body-mass index (BMI), decreased body fat percentage, and extremely low insulin secretion.

Treatment and Management

Since its recent official acknowledgment, definitive diagnostic criteria and therapeutic standards for Type 5 diabetes remain to be agreed upon. A diet rich in protein and proper consumption of carbohydrates and fats is necessary to manage the condition, though. The IDF has appointed a working committee to formulate official diagnostic and therapeutic standards for Type 5 diabetes within the next two years.

Global Impact

Type 5 diabetes is approximately estimated to be found in 25 million individuals worldwide, with a majority in middle- and low-income countries. The absence of official diagnosis has slowed efforts towards diagnosing the patients and an effective therapy. The workgroup is targeting creating a worldwide registry, formulating education modules, and establishing collaborative research for greater understanding and control of the disease.

Conclusion

Official acknowledgement of Type 5 diabetes is an important milestone in meeting the needs of millions of individuals who suffer from this condition. With increased focus and research, hopes are that proper diagnostic criteria and therapeutic guidelines will be established to enhance the treatment and management of Type 5 diabetes.

