January 9 Holiday for schools or not?

The Meteorological Department has already issued a rain warning for Andhra Pradesh which might make for early Sankranti holidays in some of the districts. If schools go on holiday from January 9 because of rains, holidays would have begun in those areas as of that date and would keep students out for longer.

But Andhra Pradesh is not the only state that will have a holiday tomorrow. Several states, including Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, have declared 9 January a holiday for some reason or other.

While Telangana is preparing to face rains, many other states are shivering in a cold wave. Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan have declared holidays due to severe cold weather. This has led to a decrease in temperatures and caused difficulties for students to attend school.

Schools have already been closed for Uttar Pradesh students until January 14 due to the cold wave. In Punjab, schools were closed until January 10 as well. Haryana and Rajasthan have even declared holidays since the weather conditions are too bitter.

