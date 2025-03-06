March 7 Holiday or not?

As the country gears up for another week, students and professionals alike are wondering if March 7 will be a holiday. While some states have declared holidays for schools and colleges, others will remain open. Here's a state-wise breakdown:

States with Holidays

Jammu and Kashmir: Holidays during winter in Jammu and Kashmir will run through March 8, including the second Saturday holiday.

Kargil and Ladakh: Owing to heavy snowfall, schools and colleges in Kargil and Ladakh will be closed until March 15.

Mizoram: Banks in Mizoram will be closed on March 7 as a holiday to celebrate Chapchar Kut.

Himachal Pradesh: Schools in Himachal Pradesh will be closed until March 15.

States with Probable Holidays

Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and North Maharashtra: There will be heavy rainfall on March 7 and 8. If things worsen, schools and colleges have a great chance of declaring a holiday.

Tamil Nadu: Even though the rains have blown away, in case there are heavy rains, the government is likely to declare a holiday.

States with No Holiday

Telangana: Telangana schools and colleges will be open on March 7.

Andhra Pradesh: No holiday has been announced in Andhra Pradesh for March 7.

Other states: All other states, such as Karnataka, Kerala, and West Bengal, will also have a normal working day on March 7.

Please also note that these are liable to change, and students and professionals should seek from their respective organizations and institutions any information about updates in holidays.

