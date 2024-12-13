Allu Arjun Sent To Chanchalguda Jail: 14 Days Judicial Remand Awarded by Nampally Court

Allu Arjun, widely known as Bunny, has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by the Nampally Court. Police are expected to transfer him from the Nampally Court to Chanchalguda Jail shortly.

The arrest follows a recent stampede at Sandhya Theatre, which occurred when a massive crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor. The situation quickly turned chaotic, resulting in several injuries. According to the police report, the stampede was triggered by the overwhelming surge of people due to Allu Arjun’s arrival. The authorities have pointed to inadequate crowd control measures as a major factor that led to the panic.

After reviewing the police’s arguments, the Nampally Court judge agreed with their position and ordered the 14-day remand. The judge confirmed that the actor’s presence was directly linked to the dangerous situation, making the arrest essential to assist in the ongoing investigation.

The news of Allu Arjun’s arrest has sent shockwaves through his fanbase, sparking a mixture of reactions. While some fans expressed disbelief, others took to social media to defend the actor, labeling the incident as an unfortunate and uncontrollable event.

This stampede has highlighted serious concerns about crowd management at public events, especially those involving high-profile celebrities. As the legal proceedings continue, Allu Arjun’s legal team is reportedly preparing to challenge the remand order, arguing that the actor should not be held responsible for the tragedy. The case is expected to attract significant attention in the coming days.