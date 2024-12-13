‘Mismatched’ composers RUUH, JOH are kids of ‘I’m a Disco Dancer’ singer Vijay Benedict

Mumbai, Dec 13 (IANS) The music composer duo RUUH and JOH, who have created the love track ‘Gumshudah’ from the streaming show ‘Mismatched’ have shared that their father, Vijay Benedict is the singer of the iconic song ‘I’m a Disco Dancer’ from the film ‘Disco Dancer’ starring Mithun Chakraborty.

The duo has previously composed music for the hit series ‘Call Me Bae’, starring Ananya Panday.

Talking about their musical legacy, the duo said, “We always aim to do something different, so we experiment with sounds and draw inspiration from within. Coming from a family where music is the family business, we’ve had a lot of influence from our dad, Vijay Benedict, who was a Bollywood playback singer and sang hits like ‘I’m a Disco Dancer’ in the 1980s. While his music inspires us, we don’t really like working with briefs or references, we prefer creating something fresh and original”.

Sharing insights into the inspiration behind the track, RUUH said, “My brother and I wrote the song long before we had any connection with Mismatched. It was something we created to release on our own because we felt it had potential and brought a fresh sound we wanted to share with the world. Somehow, the showrunners of ‘Mismatched’ heard the track, they didn’t know us, but they loved it”.

“They told us they’d gone through over a hundred songs without finding the right fit for a scene, and then they heard Gumshudah and knew it was perfect. They used it exactly as it was, no changes, no brief, just max vibes. I even went to Jaipur to watch them shoot the scene, and it was an incredible experience”, he added.

‘Gumshudah’ has already become a social media trend. Meanwhile, ‘Mismatched 3’ is streaming on Netflix.

