Allu Arjun Granted Permission to Travel Abroad as Court Eases Bail Conditions

In a significant development in the Sandhya Theater stampede case, actor Allu Arjun has been granted relief by the Nampally Court. The court exempted him from the condition of appearing before the Chikkadpally Police every Sunday, which was previously part of his bail conditions.

Allu Arjun had been instructed to report to the police station every Sunday as part of his regular bail conditions. However, citing security concerns, the actor filed a petition requesting an exemption from this requirement. After considering his plea, the court granted him relief, ruling in his favor. Additionally, the court allowed the actor to travel abroad, further easing the restrictions placed on him.

This ruling follows a regular bail petition filed by Allu Arjun concerning his involvement in the stampede incident at Sandhya Theater. The Nampally Court delivered its verdict on January 3rd, 2025, which initially imposed conditions that included two sureties of Rs. 50,000 each, a directive to appear every Sunday at the Chikkadpally Police Station, and a caution to refrain from influencing witnesses.

With the court's latest ruling, Allu Arjun's legal challenges have seen a significant shift, allowing him greater freedom while the case progresses.

