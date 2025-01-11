Sankranti Rooster Fights: A Well-Known Tradition Gaining Both Popularity and Controversy

As the Sankranti festival approaches, the tradition of rooster fights is taking center stage across Andhra Pradesh. Once confined to select regions, this controversial custom has now proliferated throughout many districts. What began as a festive amusement has morphed into a multi-crore business, with reports indicating substantial earnings from raising, selling roosters, and organizing these events.

Rooster fight organizers rake in significant revenue by taking a cut from bets placed on the fights and charging winners. They also generate income by levying fees for parking, as well as from vendors selling liquor and other goods. Critics argue that these activities are draining the financial resources of everyday participants, turning what was once a pastime into a costly affair.

The potential to earn crores in a few days has fueled the widespread adoption of this practice in various districts. Cloaked in the guise of cultural tradition, organizers operate with impunity, believing there is little risk of intervention. Currently, preparations are in full swing in the East and West Godavari districts, with brisk activity noted in Krishna and Guntur as well.

Rooster fights attract not only local enthusiasts but also celebrities, businessmen, and spectators from cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. The festival is expected to witness the exchange of crores of rupees during its peak from January 12 to 15, highlighting the event's broad appeal and economic impact.

Organizers are busy preparing for the influx of visitors by leveling fields, setting up fences, erecting tents, and laying temporary mud roads for easy vehicle access. Food stalls offering biryani, meals, and refreshments are being established to cater to attendees, with vendors paying hefty fees for the privilege of setting up shop.

Traditionally held in East and West Godavari and Krishna districts, the rooster fight phenomenon has now expanded to other areas, boosting the demand for fighting roosters. Breeders report that prices for these specially raised roosters range from ₹25,000 to ₹2 lakhs, reflecting the high stakes and commercial potential of the festival.

In previous years, law enforcement agencies cracked down on rooster fights, particularly those involving bladed roosters, by imposing bans and detaining offenders. However, there is now growing concern that police are turning a blind eye due to pressure from influential leaders. This year's Sankranti celebrations are thus poised to be more extravagant and unregulated than ever before, with expectations of record-breaking participation and economic activity.