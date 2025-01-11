Ram Charan’s Game Changer Opens Strong at Worldwide Box Office, ₹100 Cr Behind Pushpa 2 on Day 1

S Shankar’s Telugu directorial debut, Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, has opened with a bang at the global box office. The action-packed movie earned a remarkable ₹186 crore worldwide on its opening day, according to the film's official team. The film’s X handle shared the exciting news on Saturday morning, saying, “The king's arrival is setting the box office ablaze” with firecracker emojis.

The king's arrival is setting the box office ablaze 🤙🏼#GameChanger takes a blockbuster opening at the BOX OFFICE 💥💥#BlockbusterGameChanger GROSSES 186 CRORES WORLDWIDE on Day 1 ❤‍🔥



🔗 https://t.co/mj1jhGZaZ6#BlockBusterGameChanger In Cinemas Now… pic.twitter.com/pzU5vm6reD — Game Changer (@GameChangerOffl) January 11, 2025

Domestically, Game Changer earned ₹51.25 crore on its first day across five languages – Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. This was just a fraction of the film's global earnings, which amounted to ₹186 crore, making it a massive success. The film revolves around an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, played by Ram Charan, who fights against corrupt politicians to ensure fair elections. The movie is produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations and also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, and Vennela Kishore.

Although Game Changer had an impressive opening, it still trails behind the record-breaking Pushpa 2: The Rule. The Allu Arjun-led film, which released in December, earned ₹294 crore on its opening day globally and has since grossed over ₹1,800 crore worldwide. In comparison, Game Changer made ₹50 crore more than Ram Charan’s previous film, RRR (₹133 crore), but it still falls short of Pushpa 2’s opening by ₹100 crore.

Game Changer marks a significant milestone in Ram Charan's career, but it faces tough competition from other major Sankranthi films.