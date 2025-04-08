Nithya Menen Birthday Special: 10 Iconic Performances That Made Her a Star

From charming romantic leads to powerful dramatic roles, Nithya Menen has carved a unique space for herself in Indian cinema. A multi-lingual star with immense versatility, Nithya has consistently delivered memorable performances across Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi films. Here’s a look at some of her most iconic films that showcase her acting prowess:

1. Thiruchitrambalam (2022) – A Heartwarming Tale of Love and Loss

Directed by Mithran R Jawahar, Thiruchitrambalam is a romantic comedy-drama where Dhanush plays the titular character navigating emotional setbacks and strained family bonds. Nithya Menen, as Shobana, brings warmth and depth to the story. Her nuanced performance earned her the prestigious National Film Award for Best Actress, making this role a milestone in her career.

2. Ala Modalaindi (2011) – The Start of a Beautiful Journey

Nithya’s Telugu debut in Ala Modalaindi alongside Nani was a breath of fresh air. Directed by B.V. Nandini Reddy, the film's light-hearted narrative and charming chemistry between the leads made it a sleeper hit. It was later remade in Tamil (Yennamo Yedho) and Kannada (Bhale Jodi), proving its pan-Indian appeal.

3. Ustad Hotel (2012) – A Soulful Malayalam Classic

In this critically acclaimed Malayalam film directed by Anwar Rasheed, Nithya stars opposite Dulquer Salmaan. Ustad Hotel explores dreams, food, and family through the story of Faizi, an aspiring chef. Nithya’s character adds emotional balance to the narrative, which is further elevated by performances from Thilakan, Siddique, Mamukkoya, and Lena.

4. Ishq (2012) – A Romantic Drama with a Twist

In Vikram Kumar’s romantic thriller Ishq, Nithya portrays Priya, a woman whose chance meeting with a stranger leads to unexpected complications. Her on-screen chemistry with Nithiin became a highlight of the film, making it a fan favorite and one of the most talked-about Telugu romances of that year.

5. Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde (2013) – Fun, Flirt, and Feel-Good Moments

Another hit pairing with Nithiin, Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde is a romantic comedy where Nithya once again won hearts with her lively screen presence. Her performance played a significant role in the film's success, leading to remakes in Kannada and Meitei.

6. O Kadhal Kanmani (2015) – Redefining Modern Love

Directed by Mani Ratnam, O Kadhal Kanmani captures the essence of urban relationships. Nithya shines as Tara, an independent architect who enters a live-in relationship with Aditya (Dulquer Salmaan). Their refreshing take on love and commitment struck a chord with young audiences. The film was remade in Hindi as Ok Jaanu.

7. Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju (2015) – A Poignant Love Story

In this soulful romantic drama directed by Kranthi Madhav, Nithya stars opposite Sharwanand. Her portrayal of a strong, emotionally resilient woman earned her critical acclaim and the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress – South. A truly underrated gem in Telugu cinema.

8. Mersal (2017) – Action, Drama, and a Touch of Magic

Directed by Atlee, Mersal is a high-octane Tamil action drama starring Vijay in triple roles. Nithya plays Aishwarya, the compassionate wife of one of Vijay’s characters. Despite limited screen time, she leaves a lasting impact, contributing to the film’s blockbuster status.

9. Mission Mangal (2019) – A Stellar Bollywood Debut

Nithya made a strong entry into Hindi cinema with Mission Mangal, India’s cinematic tribute to ISRO’s Mars Orbiter Mission. Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film features a powerful ensemble including Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, and Sonakshi Sinha. Nithya holds her own, portraying an intelligent and determined scientist with grace.