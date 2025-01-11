Daaku Maharaaj Set for Grand Release with Strong Advance Bookings Ahead of Sankranti

The much-anticipated Bala Krishna starrer Daaku Maharaaj is gearing up for its grand release tomorrow, January 12th, joining the competitive Sankranti movie race. With the excitement surrounding the movie at a fever pitch, online ticket bookings have already surged, indicating a promising opening for this action-packed entertainer.

Record-Breaking Advance Bookings

With just 16 hours remaining for the film's release, Daaku Maharaaj has already made a significant impact in the advance booking department. The film is set to screen in a total of 2,989 shows across India on its first day, with a staggering total of ₹8.10 crore already in the bag from pre-booked tickets, which accounts for 28.22% of its total opening revenue.

In the key market of Andhra Pradesh, Daaku Maharaaj has secured 1,670 shows, generating ₹6.01 crore in advance bookings— a solid 35.56% of the total projected opening. Meanwhile, Telangana also contributes a fair share with 556 shows, grossing ₹1.49 crore or 27.45% of the film's first-day earnings.

Sankranti Box Office Clash

The film's release during the Sankranti festival ensures stiff competition at the box office. However, Daaku Maharaaj seems to have built a solid base with its advance bookings, positioning itself as a frontrunner in the festival race. The combination of Bala Krishna’s star power and the movie's action-packed appeal will likely make it a crowd favorite.

As the release date approaches, anticipation continues to rise for Daaku Maharaaj. Fans are hoping the film will live up to its expectations, and early ticket sales indicate the film could be on the verge of a significant opening. Keep an eye on the box office numbers in the coming days to see how Daaku Maharaaj fares in this competitive season.

