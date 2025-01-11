Sankranthiki Vasthunam Could Expand into a Cinematic Universe: Anil Ravipudi

Renowned director Anil Ravipudi, celebrated for his streak of commercial hits, is set to enthrall audiences again with his latest venture, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam. This film marks his third collaboration with veteran actor Venkatesh and promises to deliver yet another blockbuster.

During a recent interaction, Anil revealed that the title of the film was conceived early in the development phase. “When we first started working on the story, we envisioned it as a festive film. The narrative revolves around a rescue operation, culminating in a significant four-day journey leading up to Sankranthi. That’s when we decided on the title Sankranthiki Vasthunnam,” he explained.

A notable highlight of the film is a song titled Blockbuster Pongal, which Venkatesh himself has sung. Anil shared how Venkatesh expressed keen interest in performing the song. “Venkatesh loved Blockbuster Pongal and wanted to sing it. We shot a reel on the spot, and within 20 minutes, he recorded the song. Even Bheems was astonished by the outcome,” he said.

One of the film's dialogues, Flashback Lu Cheppoddu, has garnered significant attention. Anil elaborated on its meaning, stating, “Everyone has a past, whether or not they choose to talk about it. Even something as simple as a first crush forms part of one’s history. Discussing the past openly after marriage can have unintended consequences. It’s best to focus on the present and avoid dwelling on past events.”

Looking ahead, Anil hinted at potential sequels, revealing plans for F4, though it won’t be immediate. “There’s also scope to turn Sankranthiki Vasthunnam into a franchise,” he added.

Anil Ravipudi is known for his collaborative approach with leading actors. “I approach every project as a fanboy, striving to build a strong rapport with the heroes I work with,” he concluded.

Fans eagerly await the release of Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, expecting it to be another feather in Anil Ravipudi’s cap.

