Sankranthiki Vasthunam Premieres Today March 1 on ZEE5 & ZEE Telugu

Sankranthiki Vasthunam, starring Victory Venkatesh, has become a massive hit, crossing Rs. 300 Crore at the worldwide box office since its release during Sankranthi 2025. Following its theatrical success, the film is now set for a simultaneous TV and OTT release, making it a unique event for audiences.

The movie will premiere today, March 1, 2025, at 6 PM on ZEE5 and ZEE Telugu, offering fans the chance to enjoy the comedy entertainer at home. Traditionally, films have a phased release, first on the big screen, followed by OTT, and later on TV. However, Sankranthiki Vasthunam is breaking that pattern by releasing both on TV and OTT platforms at the same time, giving viewers the flexibility to choose their preferred viewing option.

This dual release marks a significant milestone for both the movie and its audience, as it caters to viewers who enjoy watching films on television as well as those who prefer streaming on OTT platforms. With its entertaining story and brilliant performances, Sankranthiki Vasthunam promises to continue entertaining viewers long after its box office success.

Tune in today at 6 PM and watch this laughter-packed entertainer with your family on ZEE5 and ZEE Telugu.