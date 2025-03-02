Sankranthiki Vasthunam Takes OTT by Storm, Shatters Records on Zee5

The blockbuster family entertainer Sankranthiki Vasthunam has made a historic impact on OTT, setting new benchmarks on Zee5. After a successful theatrical run, the film has now rewritten streaming records, surpassing milestones set by RRRand HanuMan.

Within just 12 hours of its digital premiere, Sankranthiki Vasthunam amassed over 100 million viewing minutes and attracted a staggering 1.3 million viewers, making it one of the biggest OTT debuts in recent times.

This phenomenal feat cements the legacy of Victory Venkatesh and director Anil Ravipudi, whose collaboration has once again struck gold. The film’s gripping storytelling, high entertainment quotient, and strong emotional core have resonated deeply with audiences, fueling its unprecedented success across platforms.

With its record-breaking OTT performance, Sankranthiki Vasthunam continues to prove that great content knows no boundaries, and its journey from theaters to streaming has been nothing short of extraordinary.