Game Changer Box Office Day 1: Ram Charan’s Film Collects ₹186 Crore Worldwide

Ram Charan's highly anticipated film Game Changer, co-starring Kiara Advani, has made a spectacular debut at the global box office, grossing over ₹186 crore on its opening day. This film marks Ram Charan’s return to the silver screen after a five-year hiatus and his first solo release since the monumental success of RRR.

The film's impressive earnings are led by the Telugu version, which alone garnered ₹42 crore. The Hindi version contributed ₹7 crore, while the Kannada and Malayalam versions brought in ₹0.1 crore and ₹0.05 crore, respectively, from the Indian market.

Directed by Shankar, Game Changer boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including S. J. Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma. The movie has been a major talking point in Indian cinema, with fans and critics eagerly awaiting its release. At a press event in Mumbai on January 4, Ram Charan expressed his excitement about collaborating with Shankar, describing the experience as a "dream come true" and praising Shankar as the "epitome of commercial films."

While Game Changer soared at the box office, Sonu Sood's film Fateh, which released on the same day, had a modest opening, earning around ₹2.45 crore. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule continues its strong box office run, performing well for six consecutive weeks.

Ram Charan shared his gratitude for the opportunity to work with both Shankar and Rajamouli over the past five years, calling it a valuable learning experience that has enriched him as an actor.

Industry analyst Taran Adarsh awarded Game Changer three and a half stars, acknowledging its predictable storyline but applauding its engaging and entertaining execution. He remarked, "It’s a #RamCharan show... Not #Shankar's best, but keeps you engrossed and entertained."

Game Changer is shaping up to be a major hit, cementing Ram Charan's status as a box office powerhouse.

