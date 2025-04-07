Healthcare hiring in India grows 62 pc, creates over 7.5 mn jobs: Report

Bengaluru, April 7 (IANS) India's healthcare sector is emerging as a major employer -- with hiring in the industry growing 62 per cent year on year, and creating more than 7.5 million jobs, according to a report on Monday.

The report by jobs platform foundit (formerly Monster APAC & ME), showed that the healthcare sector has also seen a 7 per cent increase in hiring over the past three months, underscoring its rapid expansion and evolving workforce dynamics.

It showed that the sector is witnessing remarkable growth and transformation fuelled by technological advancements and rising demand for medical services. Further, the demand for AI/ML engineers, data analysts, and product managers is surging, reflecting the sector's digital transformation.

“India’s healthcare sector is entering a new era -- where technology and talent are driving transformative change,” said V Suresh, CEO, foundit.

“Our latest data highlights a sharp rise in demand for roles across AI, digital health, and informatics, reflecting a sector-wide pivot toward innovation and patient-centric care. What stands out is the dual momentum: strong job creation alongside a growing commitment to gender diversity and inclusion. As we observe World Health Day, this evolution is not just a headline -- it’s a powerful story of how healthcare is creating meaningful, future-ready careers that matter,” Suresh added.

In addition to metro cities, Pune, Kochi, and Kolkata are also showing strong growth in healthcare hiring, with Pune leading the charge with a 10 per cent month-on month (MoM) growth rate.

Notably, the healthcare sector boasts high female representation (38 per cent of the workforce), yet leadership roles remain disproportionately male-dominated, with women holding only 4 per cent of these positions.

To address this disparity, healthcare organisations should implement targeted leadership development programs and diversity hiring policies with benchmarks to increase female representation at senior levels. These initiatives can help break down barriers and promote gender equity in leadership and specialised medical fields, the report said.

