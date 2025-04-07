Aparshakti Khurana celebrates two years of his popular show ‘Jubilee’

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Actor Aparshakti Khurana took to social media to celebrate a major milestone as his popular show "Jubilee" marks its two-year anniversary.

In his latest Instagram post, the ‘Stree 2’ actor reflected on the journey, expressing gratitude for the love and support the show has received. Aparshakti, who played Binod Das/Madan Kumar, an ambitious actor who goes to extreme lengths to make his dreams come true in the series, shared a video of him from an emotional scene.

For the caption, he wrote, “It’s already been two years Time Flies #JubileeOnPrimeVideo.”

“Jubilee,” created and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Sidhant Gupta, Aditi Rao Hydari, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ram Kapoor. The series, produced by Andolan Films, Phantom Studios, and Reliance Entertainment, was released on 7 April 2023.

The Prime Video series, set in the 1940s and 1950s, delves into the world of Hindi cinema during a transformative time in India’s history, marked by independence and the Partition. The show weaves a tale of ambition and desire, uncovering the hidden struggles of the film industry and the complex personal stories that unfold behind the glitz and glamour.

In January of this year, Aparshakti Khurana, along with composer Rochak Kohli, released the song “Sohna Mukhda,” a wedding track that embodies the magic and joy of love. The peppy number features Aparshakti alongside Anupama Parameswaran. The actor has also lent his voice to the song, while Dhruwal Patel and Jigar Mulani have directed it.

Speaking about the track, Ayushmann Khurrana’s younger brother had earlier expressed, “My last song with T-Series, “Kudiye Ni,” was received really well by the audience! Looking for a similar response on Sohna Mukhda as well! Rochak, Gurpreet, and I have worked really hard on this, and Anupama is looking beautiful in the video courtesy Jigar and Dhruval (the directors) hence pretty much all the boxes are ticked! Now me and the entire T-Series team is just keeping our fingers crossed!”

Aparshakti is known for his work in films such as “Dangal,” “Stree,” “Pati Patni Aur Woh,” “Jubilee,” and “Luka Chuppi.”

