Promo of first single ‘Darsanamey’ from Sharwanand’s ‘Nari Nari Naduma Murari’ released

Chennai, April 7 (IANS) The makers of director Ram Abbaraju’s eagerly-awaited wholesome family entertainer ‘Nari Nari Naduma Murari’, featuring Sharwanand in the lead, on Monday released a promo of the first single, ‘Darsanamey’, from the film.

It may be recalled that the makers had announced on March 30 that the film’s first single ’Darsanamey’, featuring Sharwa and Samyuktha, would release on April 7.

However, the team changed the release date of the complete song a day before it was to release.

It said on April 6 that a promo for the first song would release on March 7 and that the complete song itself would release on April 9.

Taking to its social media handles on Monday, AK Entertainments, the production house producing the film, wrote,“Darsanamey... Madhura Kshanamey Neevu Nenu Ika Manamey. Love is in the air and in every note. #Darsanamey promo out now. Full video song on April 9th. A @Composer_Vishal musical."

The released promo gives away the fact that the song will be a romantic one, with a catchy tune. Music for the song has been composed by Vishal Chandrashekhar. Lyrics for the song have been penned by Ramajogayya Sastry and it has been rendered by Yazin Nizar.

Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments banner, in association with Adventures International, the film stars Sakshi Vaidya and Samyuktha as the leading ladies.

The upcoming film has triggered a lot of expectations as its title is the same as that of Balakrishna’s 50th film that released in the year 1990.

Directed by Kodandarami Reddy, the 1990-film, which emerged a superhit, featured actresses Shobana and Nirosha in the lead along with Balakrishna.

The Balakrishna film, which was a comedy drama about the travails of a man caught between two women, was produced by K Murari and had music by K V Mahadevan.

The producers of Sharwanand’s film, A K Entertainments, have however made it clear that although the film titles are the same, the stories would be different.

Cinematography for upcoming film is by Gnana Shekhar VS and Yuvraaj. Bhanu Bogavarapu has penned the story while Nandu Savirigana has written the dialogues. Brahma Kadali is in charge of art direction.

Sources close to the unit of the film say the shooting of ‘Nari Nari Naduma Murari’ is fast nearing completion.

