January 11 Holiday or not?

January 11 will be a holiday in all the schools in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, as both states prepare for the celebrations of Sankranti. The two governments have declared holidays for the schools and educational institutions given this festival, which occurs in the region. All educational institutions in both states will be closed for a week in Telangana and 10 days in Andhra Pradesh from today, giving students and staff a well-deserved break to celebrate the festival with their families.

The Sankranti festival is one of the biggest celebrations in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, marking the beginning of the harvest season. The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour, with people exchanging gifts, wearing new clothes, and indulging in traditional delicacies. The holiday announcement by the state governments is aimed at allowing students and staff to participate in the celebrations and spend quality time with their loved ones.

In Telangana, the holidays will start from January 11 and will continue up to January 16. The educational institutions will reopen on January 17. The state government has issued a directive for all government, private, and aided educational institutions to remain closed during this period. The holidays apply to all schools, colleges, and universities in the state.

In Andhra Pradesh, the Sankranti festival is a 10-day celebration, and the government has declared a 10-day holiday for educational institutions. The institutions will reopen on January 19. The state government has also directed all government, private, and aided educational institutions to remain closed during this period.

The holiday announcement has brightened the faces of students and parents, as they are looking forward to celebrating the festival together. It is important to note that the holidays may differ from one institution to another and their location. So, it would be best to check with the institution directly to confirm.

